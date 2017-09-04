A Pity You’ve Never Seen An Old Movie: 10 Suggested Films

Per the New York Post, “A new study finds that less than a quarter of millennials have watched an old movie from start to finish that was made back in the 1940s or 50s and only a third have seen one from the 1960s.”

This is something of a cultural tragedy, as so much of what is great in the larger body of existing film was made long ago. For those who think every old movie is “boring” (not that modern films are ever disappointing, ahem), here is a short list of older libertarian films that just might change your mind.

Fahrenheit 451 (1966)

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

In a future time when books are banned, a secret underground preserves the world’s literature.

“’We’ve all got to be alike. The only way to be happy is for everyone to be made equal. So, we must burn the books.’ Thus is explained the government’s antibook rationale. That is: exposure to the ideas found in books makes people different; differences create social friction; therefore books must be destroyed.”

–MissLiberty.com

Victim (1961)

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

When a young gay man in 1960s Britain commits suicide rather than face an inquiry regarding (then illegal) homosexual activity, a closeted bisexual barrister avenges his death and fights the law responsible for it.

“Released at a time when any homosexual act between men was illegal, Victim has often been cited as the catalyst for the liberating Wolfenden Report and the subsequent legalisation of homosexual activities. Revolutionary and aware of its own importance, Victim successfully treads the precarious tightrope, being both a gripping drama and a taboo-smashing landmark.”

Eye for Film

Suddenly Last Summer (1959)

A brilliant young doctor must restore the memory of his patient if he is to save her from being lobotomized in a corrupt state mental hospital.

“This is a powerful film with a first-rate cast, truly literary script (it retains much of the language of the original play), and very effective music and direction. From the outset, a malevolent atmosphere pervades the film. It makes the viewer really feel the danger that threatens the young woman at the center of this tale, as a powerful enemy moves her ever closer to lobotomy in an effort to stop her from exposing a shocking, secret truth.”

–MissLiberty.com

On the Waterfront (1954)

ACADEMY AWARD WINNER: BEST PICTURE

An heroic few stand alone against the corrupt bosses of a powerful union.

“Eight Academy Awards (including Best Picture) were heaped on this film and for good reasons, including: tight direction, inspired acting, Leonard Bernstein’s energetic music, and a brilliant script. Marlon Brando was born for the leading role and gives a remarkable performance as a rough-and-tumble bruiser, cynical and gritty on the outside but with a heart that melts in the hands of virtuous Eva Marie Saint.”

–MissLiberty.com

The Man in the White Suit (1951)

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

A research scientist invents a fabric both indestructible and stainproof, but manufacturing interests and unions try to prevent its production.

“This story is a terrific tribute to the inventive spirit. It’s a metaphor for the inevitable conflict between those who improve things and those whose lives and investments have been built around the status quo…It’s also one of the best comedies ever made. This film is jam-packed with odd, interesting, memorable characters. Even the smallest parts are played with great style, and the cast includes some of the best British acting talent of the day, including Alec Guinness in the leading role.”

–MissLiberty.com

Key Largo (1948)

A convicted mobster plots to return to his former glory by bringing back Prohibition, and the profitable criminal enterprises it spawned – but he will have to get past a WWII veteran to do it.

“The entire series of events takes place in a hotel, a crucible as it were, in which ultimate good is pitted against ultimate evil, trapped together by a hurricane that howls violently outside and tears at the hotel, as though God himself were pitching in. And within this crucible is one of the finest casts ever assembled: Edward G. Robinson, Humphrey Bogart, Lauren Bacall, Lionel Barrymore, and Claire Trevor (who won for this Best Actress in a Supporting Role), all guided under the legendary hand of director John Huston. Not a scene or moment is wasted in this tightly crafted classic film.”

–MissLiberty.com

The Stranger (1946)

The Nazi who engineered the Holocaust, Hans Kammler, disappeared at the end of WWII. In this fictional film, a war crimes official hunts him down to of all places…a small town in Connecticut.

“I will not spoil this tightly-crafted cat and mouse suspense with too much detail other than to say that the story was nominated for an Academy Award for ‘Best Screenplay.’ Add to that one of the finest casts ever assembled – including G. Robinson, Loretta Young, and Orson Welles (who also directed) – and you have a film that seventy years after its initial release remains one of most popular of all time, and with a platinum approval rating of 96% among critics.”

–MissLiberty.com

We the Living (1942)

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

The rise to power of Soviet socialism corrupts every aspect of life in a Russian city, leaving its occupants with three choices: cynicism, self-destruction, or escape.

“In many ways, this film is a recovered masterpiece of 1940s style cinema; indeed it is considered by some critics in Italy as their equivalent of Gone With the Wind. There is tremendous artistry in every scene, expressed particularly in the subtle use of cinematography and wonderfully haunting music, and every part is played with great sensitivity. The effect is to make events not only understood but to create an atmosphere and mood that makes those events felt as well. It’s a little long by modern standards, but the time is not wasted. This engaging film has a touch of greatness.”

–MissLiberty.com

Mr. Smith Goes to Washington (1939)

WINNER: TOP 25 LIBERTARIAN FILMS

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE: BEST PICTURE

An ordinary American appointed to the Senate is nearly destroyed by a corrupt political machine, but triumphs in the end.

“This is a terrifically engaging drama that will really make you feel for the naive hero and his youthful allies, as it pulls at your heartstrings all the way through. At the same time, it also has a delightful comic element. Direction is tight, artful, and effectively melodramatic, with the extra touches that distinguish a great cinematic work. James Stewart, in the leading role, is ideal as the vulnerable hero, and he is supported by a superb cast. This is a powerful film, which at its first opening was the subject of considerable controversy. When the Washington Press Club sponsored the film’s debut, inviting four thousand politicians, politicos, and other guests, the premiere backfired. Some of the guests were offended by the film’s criticism of Washington, arguing that it would hurt the country’s morale. Columbia Pictures was subsequently offered several million dollars to shelve the film but released it anyway.”

–MissLiberty.com

The Adventures of Robin Hood (1938)

ACADEMY AWARD NOMINEE: BEST PICTURE

When an evil prince uses state power to rob his subjects, Sir Robin of Lockesly turns outlaw to defend justice and the poor.

“This is an old movie, yes, but it remains the best cinematic telling of the Robin Hood tale: a first-class film with all the elements of greatness, including clever direction, witty dialogue, Academy Award—winning music, and one of the finest casts ever assembled. Errol Flynn makes a classy, daring hero, and despite all the violence going on the film maintains the feeling of a happy adventure. Incidentally, the scene in which Robin Hood splits his competitor’s arrow to win the archery contest wasn’t done with special effects. Professional archer Howard Hill split the arrow on the first try. This film won three Academy Awards.”

–MissLiberty.com