A More Or Less Perfect Union | Film News

This post tracks developments in “A More or Less Perfect Union,” a three-part television series on the US Constitution.

1-28-20 | PBS Begins Airing The Series



You can see this series on PBS, beginning January 28th, but the schedule varies by location.

1-28-20 | Series Also Available Free Online



The streaming links are here.

1-24-19 | FTCN Releases Program Description



Per FreeToChooseNetwork, “Hosted by Judge Douglas H. Ginsburg, a constitutional expert with 30 years of experience on the Federal Court of Appeals in Washington, DC, A More or Less Perfect Union features perspectives and interviews from constitutional experts of all stripes – liberal, conservative and libertarian – examining the key issues of liberty: freedom of religion and press, slavery and civil rights, the Second Amendment, separation of powers and more. To add context to the shaping of American governance, the series offers firsthand perspectives, including those of a diverse range of American citizens, direct descendants of those involved in pivotal civil rights cases, historians, Constitutional experts, business owners, and judges.”