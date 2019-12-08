A Hidden Life | Film News

This post tracks developments in “A Hidden Life,” a new film about Austrian peasant farmer Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the National Socialists in World War II despite every manner of pressure, torture, and abuse.

Links: Wikipedia | IMDB |

11-28-19 | Film Release For US Theaters: December 13, 2019

Per the Rotten Tomatoes, the film will have a “limited release” in the US beginning on December 13th. Other sources have been saying January 20th, 2020…maybe that’s the date for a wider release.

5-21-19 | London Evening Standard Gives Film Five Stars

Per the London Evening Standard, “A Hidden Life is a work of genius.”

11-13-19 | Film Threat Gives It Highest Rating: 10/10

Per Film Threat, “Franz is torn by a moral quandary. Should he serve his nation, spurred by the blessings of local priests, or listen to that “still small voice” in his soul? …Malick’s masterpiece makes a great argument that it’s the little-known heroes, as opposed to the ones we trumpet as such, that truly form the ethical foundation upon which our society still creakily rests.”