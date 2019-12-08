Miss Liberty's Film & Documentary World

Libertarian Movies, Films & Documentaries

A Hidden Life | Film News

This post tracks developments in “A Hidden Life,” a new film about Austrian peasant farmer Franz Jägerstätter, who refused to fight for the National Socialists in World War II despite every manner of pressure, torture, and abuse.
Links:  Wikipedia | IMDB |

11-28-19 | Film Release For US Theaters: December 13, 2019

Per the Rotten Tomatoes, the film will have a “limited release” in the US beginning on December 13th. Other sources have been saying January 20th, 2020…maybe that’s the date for a wider release.

5-21-19 | London Evening Standard Gives Film Five Stars

Per the London Evening Standard, “A Hidden Life is a work of genius.”

11-13-19 | Film Threat Gives It Highest Rating: 10/10

Per Film Threat, “Franz is torn by a moral quandary. Should he serve his nation, spurred by the blessings of local priests, or listen to that “still small voice” in his soul? …Malick’s masterpiece makes a great argument that it’s the little-known heroes, as opposed to the ones we trumpet as such, that truly form the ethical foundation upon which our society still creakily rests.”

About Miss Liberty

This site is a collection of films and documentaries of particular interest to libertarians (and those interested in libertarianism). It began as a book, Miss Liberty’s Guide to Film: Movies for the Libertarian Millennium, where many of the recommended films were first reviewed. The current collection has grown to now more than double the number in that original list, and it’s growing still.