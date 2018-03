Per the website Society of Rock, Dee Snyder, lead singer of the heavy metal band Twisted Sister, was invited before Congress in 1985 to defend his songs to Senator Al Gore (D), who was at the time campaigning for censorship of “offensive” lyrics in music. Snyder turned out to be a surprising articulate free speech advocate, and took Gore by surprise. Society of Rock called it “one of the most iconic moments in both rock music and in television.”

